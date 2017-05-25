Ellen DeGeneres is Doing Her First Standup Special in 15 Years   

Ellen DeGeneres is doing a standup special for Netflix.

On her show yesterday she said, quote, “I’m writing it now, I can’t wait. I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot [it]. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”

The announcement first came through a series of Tweets:

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

There’s no word how much she’s getting paid, but Netflix has been known to pay well. Dave Chappelle just made $60 million for THREE specials and Chris Rock signed a $40 million deal to deliver TWO.

Will you watch Ellen’s standup?