Ellen DeGeneres is Doing Her First Standup Special in 15 Years   

Jill Devine May 25, 2017 10:34 AM By Jill Devine
Ellen DeGeneres is doing a standup special for Netflix.

On her show yesterday she said, quote, “I’m writing it now, I can’t wait.  I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot [it].  I’m excited to do it;  I’m excited for you to see it.  And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me.  How about that?”

The announcement first came through a series of Tweets:

There’s no word how much she’s getting paid, but Netflix has been known to pay well.  Dave Chappelle just made $60 million for THREE specials and Chris Rock signed a $40 million deal to deliver TWO.

Will you watch Ellen’s standup?

