Ellen DeGeneres is Doing Her First Standup Special in 15 Years   

Ellen DeGeneres is doing a standup special for Netflix.
On her show yesterday she said, quote, “I’m writing it now, I can’t wait. I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot [it]. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”
The announcement first came through a series of Tweets:
There’s no word how much she’s getting paid, but Netflix has been known to pay well. Dave Chappelle just made $60 million for THREE specials and Chris Rock signed a $40 million deal to deliver TWO.
Will you watch Ellen’s standup?