Tom Hanks tops a poll of celebrities we’d want as President.

According to Ranker.com, Tom Hanks is the celebrity we’d MOST like to see in the Oval Office. This is one of those ongoing surveys, so results may change. But here’s the Top 10 as of last night…

1. Tom Hanks

2. Ellen DeGeneres

3. Morgan Freeman

4. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

5. Jon Stewart

6. Clint Eastwood

7. Chuck Norris

8. Stephen Colbert

9. Bill Nye

10. Robert Downey Jr.

Click Here to see more.