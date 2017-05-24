The Most Anticipated Movies This Summer

“Wonder Woman” is the MOST anticipated movie of the summer.

According to Fandango.com, “Wonder Woman” is the most anticipated movie of the summer.

They asked more than 10,000 people what summer movie they’re most looking forward to, and “Wonder Woman” came out on top, and it’s already getting great reviews from critics. Here’s the Top 10, along with the movies’ release dates:

1. “Wonder Woman”, June 2

2. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, July 7th

3. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, This Friday

4. “The Dark Tower”, August 4th

5. “Dunkirk”, July 21st

6. “Despicable Me 3”, June 30th

7. “War for the Planet of the Apes”, July 14th

8. “Transformers: The Last Knight”, June 21st

9. “The Mummy”, June 9th

10. “Baywatch”, This Thursday

