The Best First Date Activity

A new survey figured out what first date activity is the most likely to lead to a relationship.

A new survey figured out what first date activity is the most likely to lead to a relationship. And the answer is going out for BLOODY MARYS and FRIED CHICKEN??!!

That sounds like a much more entertaining first date than the survey’s results for the second- and third-most effective options: Having coffee or eating vegan food.

The survey also found the WORST thing to drink on a first date is tequila shots, and the worst food to eat is pancakes.

Click Here to see more.