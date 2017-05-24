Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best First Date Activity

May 24, 2017 2:50 AM
A new survey figured out what first date activity is the most likely to lead to a relationship.

And the answer is going out for BLOODY MARYS and FRIED CHICKEN??!!

That sounds like a much more entertaining first date than the survey's results for the second- and third-most effective options: Having coffee or eating vegan food.

That sounds like a much more entertaining first date than the survey’s results for the second- and third-most effective options: Having coffee or eating vegan food.

The survey also found the WORST thing to drink on a first date is tequila shots, and the worst food to eat is pancakes.

Click Here to see more.

Listen Live