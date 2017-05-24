The top signs you’re a GOOD cook include…

A new survey asked people to name the top signs someone’s a good cook other than the obvious one that their food TASTES good.

The full list has 50 things on it, and they’re not ranked. So here are the 10 we think are the biggest signs you know what you’re doing in the kitchen…

1. You cook things from scratch.

2. You can whip something up using random stuff, even if you’re low on groceries.

3. You can cook multiple things at once, and get them all done at the same time.

4. You know which herbs and spices go well together.

5. You can finely chop things fast, but safely.

6. You know how to poach an egg.

7. You can guess the ingredients just by tasting something.

8. You can cook a steak perfectly without cutting into it to see if it’s done.

9. You experiment with different recipes and add your own twist.

10. You can cook complicated meals WITHOUT following a recipe.

