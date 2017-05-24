Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Katy Perry Talks about Getting Paid $25 Million For “American Idol” 

Jill Devine May 24, 2017 10:50 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: American Idol, harry conick jr, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, millions, Nicki Minaj, Ryan Seacrest, Simon Cowell

ABC reportedly forked over $25 million to land Katy Perry for the new American Idol and when she was asked about it yesterday, she said she was proud of it.  I would be too!

She said, quote, “I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got PAID.  And you know why?  I got paid like more than like pretty much any guy that’s been on that show.  And, by the way, I love men.  So, I’m a paid woman and I’m ready for a beautiful man.”  I don’t really understand those last two sentences, but whatever!

Simon Cowell was the only Idol judge to make more.  He reportedly got between $36 million and $45 million at the end of his run.

Ryan Seacrest was pulling down $15 million, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez got between $15 million and $18 million, Nicki Minaj was around $12 million, while Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban were only making about $5 million when they came aboard.

All this million talk is making me sick!

