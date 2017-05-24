Katy Perry Talks about Getting Paid $25 Million For “American Idol” 

ABC reportedly forked over $25 million to land Katy Perry for the new American Idol and when she was asked about it yesterday, she said she was proud of it. I would be too!

She said, quote, “I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got PAID. And you know why? I got paid like more than like pretty much any guy that’s been on that show. And, by the way, I love men. So, I’m a paid woman and I’m ready for a beautiful man.” I don’t really understand those last two sentences, but whatever!

Simon Cowell was the only Idol judge to make more. He reportedly got between $36 million and $45 million at the end of his run.

Ryan Seacrest was pulling down $15 million, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez got between $15 million and $18 million, Nicki Minaj was around $12 million, while Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban were only making about $5 million when they came aboard.

All this million talk is making me sick!