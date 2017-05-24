Danielle Bregoli’s Tour Rider

Who’s Danielle Bregoli you ask? EXACTLY! This infuriates me sooooo much! Like, gets under my skin and puts me in a bad mood and I shouldn’t let her ruin my day, but UGGGGH!

Danielle is a 14-YEAR-OLD who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash me outisde, how bow dah?” on the Dr. Phil show.

She just signed a tour deal with Live Nation – what is she touring for, who would go and see her, and why would ANYONE give her a tour – and she’s demanding a bunch of stuff at the venues where she’s appearing. From TMZ:

She’s drawing the line at 4-star hotels or better. Money-wise … she requires $750 per diem, plus $3k to cover personal security costs. Here’s where Danielle really lays down the law:

– 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in “House of Wax” (movie subject to change)

– 3 fidget spinners

– 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”

– 4 large Domino’s pizzas

– 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple Danielle’s getting up to $50k if she sells out her 2 tests shows — July 8 in Fort Lauderdale and July 9 in Houston. If all goes well, Live Nation will consider a nationwide tour.

If you’re a hard-working individual and the above doesn’t make you sick, then I don’t know what to say. The fact that this punk is going to make more money in a year than I ever will is so messed up.