Colleges That Love Drinking Games The Most

The colleges where kids love playing DRINKING GAMES the most are…

A new study looked at how many Instagram posts at each school referenced DRINKING GAMES things like beer pong and flip cup. And the most action BY FAR is at a tech school in New Jersey you’ve probably never heard of. Here are the top five.

1. Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. About 1.4% of their Instagram posts are about drinking games. That’s FOUR TIMES higher than any other school.

2. Rutgers University, which is also in New Jersey. As far as enrollment goes, it’s the biggest school in the top five.

3. Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.

4. Chapman University in Orange County, California.

5. Strayer University in Arlington, Virginia.

The stats showed the most popular drinking game is still beer pong. The three schools that post about it the most are Stevens Institute of Technology . . . The University of Scranton . . . and Brown University, which is IVY LEAGUE.

Click Here to see more.