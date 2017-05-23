Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Would You Trust Your Dog to Babysit Your Kids?

Jill Devine May 23, 2017
Would you ever leave your kids home alone with just the dog to babysit?

According to a new survey, 12% of parents say they’ve left a kid five or younger alone with the family dog and 40% have left a child under 11 with the dog!!!!!!  WHAT THE WHAT?!?!?  I’m a dog lover, as you know, but that’s insane!  I don’t think someone could convince me that leaving their five-year-old (and even younger!) with the dog is ok.

The survey also found the top four ways that kids can ANTAGONIZE dogs and possibly make them snap are:  Pulling their tail, sitting on them, messing with them while they sleep, and kissing their nose.

Antagonizing a dog should never be something children are “allowed” to do.  Too many incidents happen that way and the dog ends up in a lot more trouble then the child.  Please do not think I’m ok with a dog biting or snapping at a child, but it’s not ok for a child to purposely antagonize a dog.  There are repercussions for antagonizing a human, so it’s the same for a dog, IMO.

 

