Why Americans Love “True Crime”

May 23, 2017 4:10 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: murder, true crime

Statistics show that Americans have an insatiable appetite for “true crime.” What’s the best thing to hear after someone describes an elaborately dark story? IT REALLY HAPPENED.

So, why can’t get we enough stories in the genre of “true crime.” I think Investigation Discovery’s Homicide Hunter’s Lt. Joe Kenda offers a great reason. “Complex feelings and issues don’t have simple answers or motivations, they don’t,” Kenda tells. “I think people are tired of fiction, tired of made up stories. It attracts them to truth, to something that’s happened to real people.”

He also believes that people love mysteries and good storytelling. “For thousands of years, people have gathered around the fire and said, ‘Tell me a story,’” he says. “If you tell it well, they’ll ask you tell another one. If you can tell a story about real people involved in real things, that draws their interest more than something some Hollywood scriptwriter made up that always has the same components and the same ending.”

It is a very fascinating thing to look for – when somebody starts a story people perk up a bit. If that same dude were to list some things that happened, he wouldn’t get that same perk up.

