What Kids Want To Be When They Grow Up

The number one thing kids today want to be when they grow up is…
A new survey asked kids between six and 17 years old what they want to be when they grow up. And the number one answer is a YouTube star??!! More than ONE-THIRD of them say that’s their dream job.
Here’s the full top 12…
1. YouTube star, 34%.
2. Blogger or vlogger, 18%.
3. Musician or singer, 16%.
4. Actor, 16%.
5. Filmmaker, 14%.
6. Doctor or nurse, 13%.
7. TV host, 12%.
8. Athlete, 12%.
9. Teacher, 12%.
10. Writer, 8%.
11. Lawyer, 6%.
12. Model, 4%.
Click Here to see more.