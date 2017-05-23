Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

What Kids Want To Be When They Grow Up

May 23, 2017 2:56 AM
The number one thing kids today want to be when they grow up is…

A new survey asked kids between six and 17 years old what they want to be when they grow up. And the number one answer is a YouTube star??!! More than ONE-THIRD of them say that’s their dream job.

Here’s the full top 12…

1. YouTube star, 34%.

2. Blogger or vlogger, 18%.

3. Musician or singer, 16%.

4. Actor, 16%.

5. Filmmaker, 14%.

6. Doctor or nurse, 13%.

7. TV host, 12%.

8. Athlete, 12%.

9. Teacher, 12%.

10. Writer, 8%.

11. Lawyer, 6%.

12. Model, 4%.

