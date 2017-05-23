Video: Meet Adoptable Wee-Bay

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Wee-Bay is such a sweetheart! He doesn’t require much, just lots of string cheese and another pup playmate! If your interested go to gatewaypets.com!

