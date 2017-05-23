Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Caffeinated National Chain Coffees

May 23, 2017 2:29 AM
What national chain’s coffee has the MOST caffeine?

Buzzfeed bought 24 cups of coffee from four different major national chains: Starbucks, 7-Eleven, McDonald’s, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Then they had a lab analyze the cups to figure out every chain’s average caffeine.

And the most caffeinated coffee is from 7-Eleven. Their cups had an average of 280 milligrams of coffee.

Starbucks was second at 267 milligrams . . . McDonald’s has 227 milligrams . . . and Dunkin’ Donuts has 220 milligrams.

