Slashing Summer Work Perks

Say goodbye to leaving work early on Fridays during the summer!

Back in 2012, a survey asked people if their company offered them any summer perks, like a more relaxed dress code or leaving a little early on Fridays. The same survey asked people those questions again this year.

And it’s SHOCKING how much things have changed in just five years…

1. 75% of people had the opportunity for a more flexible summer work schedule in 2012. Now it’s down to 62%.

2. 57% of companies eased up their dress code in the summer of 2012. Now that’s almost been cut in half, to 29%.

3. And 63% of companies would let people leave a little early on Fridays in 2012. Now that’s PLUMMETED to 20%.

