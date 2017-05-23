Photo: Stars Of Universal’s “Dark Universe”

Here are the stars for Universal Pictures upcoming monster movies known as “The Dark Universe”.

Tom Cruise’s “Mummy” comes out next month, and “The Bride of Frankenstein” is coming in 2019. Javier Bardem is playing the Frankenstein Monster, Johnny Depp is the Invisible Man, and Russell Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll will link all the movies together by heading up an organization that tracks the world’s monsters.

