Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Stars Of Universal’s “Dark Universe”

May 23, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: Dark Universe, Phillips & Company, photo, stars, Universal

Here are the stars for Universal Pictures upcoming monster movies known as “The Dark Universe”.

Universal has a new name for its upcoming slate of interconnected monster movies: The Dark Universe.

dark Photo: Stars Of Universals Dark Universe

Tom Cruise’s “Mummy” comes out next month, and “The Bride of Frankenstein” is coming in 2019. Javier Bardem is playing the Frankenstein Monster, Johnny Depp is the Invisible Man, and Russell Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll will link all the movies together by heading up an organization that tracks the world’s monsters.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live