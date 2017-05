Here’s video of a very rare CYCLOPS goat in India.

A one-eyed goat was recently born in India. It suffers from a rare condition called cyclopia, where the orbits of the eyes fail to form into two cavities. The condition also causes a deformity of the nose.

Veterinarians predicted the goat would die within a few days but it’s survived way longer than expected, and has even become a major tourist attraction.