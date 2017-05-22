Here are a few survival MYTHS that can get you KILLED.

Business Insider has a list of a bunch of survival myths you see in movies all the time, but they don’t actually work. And they could KILL YOU if you actually tried them in real life.

Here are six of them…

1. “You can suck the venom out of a snakebite.” It doesn’t work and just gets bacteria into the wound. Instead, keep the bite below heart level, and get to a hospital. Just don’t panic, because you want to keep your heart rate low.

2. “Always play dead if you’re attacked by a bear.” If it’s a brown bear or a grizzly bear like the movie “The Revenant”, that’s true. But black bears are way more common in the U.S., and you need to FIGHT BACK if they attack you.

3. “If you’re lost in the woods, you need to find food.” Don’t waste your time and energy on it, because you can actually survive several WEEKS without food. Finding water is a lot more important. You’ll be dead in a few days if you don’t.

4. “If you break open a cactus, you can drink the water.” Some types do have water in them, but it’s not CLEAN water. The chemicals in it can make you sick. Then you’ll puke and be even more dehydrated.

5. “If you’re attacked by a shark, punch it in the nose.” You’re actually better off going for its eyes or its gills.

