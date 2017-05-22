Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Social Networks And Mental Health

May 22, 2017 3:10 AM
Here are social networks RANKED by how likely they are to make you feel WORSE!

A new study looked at the effect that the biggest social networks had on us and it found that it’s pretty NEGATIVE.

Instagram makes people feel the WORST. Why? Everyone shares photos that make it look like they’re having an amazing time while you’re not . . . plus the filters make them look more attractive than they are, which makes you insecure.

Snapchat makes us feel the second-worst . . . Facebook is third . . . Twitter is fourth . . . and YouTube is last.

YouTube is the only one that sometimes actually made people feel BETTER about themselves.

