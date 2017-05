Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his “Presidential bid announcement” during his monologue on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and he kicked off his monologue by receiving his Five-Timer’s jacket from Alec Baldwin.

Then he proceeded to announce his 2020 presidential bid, and introduce his running mate,

Tom Hanks.