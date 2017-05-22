New Bachelorette Was a Camp Counselor to One of Her Suitors

Awkward! New Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay revealed on Good Morning America today that she once worked as a camp counselor for one of her current suitors on the show. “I haven’t seen you or talked to you in over 15 years,” 27-year-old contestant Fred tells the 31-year-old Lindsay in a sneak peek from tonight’s Bachelorette season premiere. “It’s good seeing you again, Rachel.” Lindsay later says, “I cannot believe that Fred is here. I knew exactly who he was when he came out of the limo. He was a very bad kid.” Fred is described in his ABC bio as an executive assistant. Last week, Lindsay revealed that she is now engaged after her appearance on the show. “You won’t be able to tell [who I chose],” she says.