Markle Makes Outfit Mistake Says Brits

I’m not as big as some are on royal family scuttlebutt, however I was curious to hear how they all would react when Hollywood actress Meghan Markle turned up at Pippa Middleton’s wedding this weekend.

At first it seemed like she wasn’t gonna show up at all, but then we hear she decided not to go to the morning ceremony as to not distract. Prince Harry’s girlfriend apparently decided to stay away to not upstage the guests of honor.

But this was funny to me. Markle’s outfit is being called a “fashion faux pas,” as black is usually considered too “somber” to be worn to an occasion as jovial as a wedding. The “Suits” actress’ supposed outfit isn’t the only one receiving criticism; Duchess Kate’s pale pink, Alexander McQueen gown has been called “matronly”.

Those Brits!