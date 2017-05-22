Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Gross Or Satisfying

May 22, 2017 3:36 AM
Filed Under: Gross, Phillips & Company, satisfying

A new survey asked people if a bunch of things are GROSS or SATISFYING.

It’s time to figure out just how GROSS you are compared to other people. A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people if these things are gross . . . or satisfying. Count how many you think are GROSS!

1. Popping a giant pimple.

2. Getting a big chunk of earwax out of your ear.

3. Pulling out an ingrown hair.

4. Digging dirt out from under one fingernail using another fingernail.

5. Picking at a blister and popping it.

6. Running your fingers through your “hair down there,” but not in a sexual way.

7. Picking your nose and finding something large and solid up there.

8. Cleaning out lint from your belly button.

9. Peeling off skin after you’re sunburned.

10. Pulling stray hairs out of your butt crack in the shower.

If you think most of those things are satisfying, then you’re one of the gross ones!

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live