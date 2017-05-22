Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Father & Son Graduate From Same N.J. College Together

May 22, 2017
Who doesn’t love a feel good story?!?!!?

A father and his son graduated from William Paterson University in New Jersey on Friday, becoming the first two members of their family to earn bachelor’s degrees.

“Never in a million years did I dream of going to school with my father,” says 27-year-old Benjamin Jeanty, who earned a psychology degree. “He gave us the example that we should always look to better ourselves.” Benjamin’s 63-year-old dad Duvinson, a Haitian immigrant, decided to earn a finance degree 10 years ago when Benjamin was a high-school senior. He took classes at William Paterson while working as a bus driver, a job he retired from in 2015.

Meanwhile, Benjamin completed one year at Rutgers University and dropped out before enrolling at William Paterson with his father. Benjamin now plans to work at a special-needs school; Duvinson will get a master’s degree in finance while running a real estate company he started.

