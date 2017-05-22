Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert, Confirmed Fatalities

May 22, 2017 5:59 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: ariana grande concert, Explosion

BREAKING NEWS HERE: UK police confirm a number of fatalities at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande performing; others injured.

British police said on Monday they had responded to a serious incident at a venue in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

“Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena,” Greater Manchester Police said. “Avoid the area.”

Witnesses reported hearing a huge bang at the venue. I’m hearing this happened at the end (or near the end) of the concert.

A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue.

