Beyoncé Looks Magnificent at African-Themed Baby Shower

She wore a two-piece outfit that exposed her growing stomach. May 22, 2017 7:38 AM
By Annie Reuter

Beyoncé was honored with an African-themed baby shower over the weekend to celebrate the upcoming birth of her twins. The Carter Push Party reunited her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Tennis star Serena Williams and Lala were also in attendance.

The shower took place at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday (May 20), reports Vibe. To celebrate her impending births, Bey was dressed in a two-piece outfit with her growing stomach exposed, revealing a beautiful henna tattoo. Meanwhile, husband Jay Z donned a white outfit while sporting an African medallion. See photos from Queen Bey’s magnificent baby shower below.

