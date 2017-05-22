Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Artists Send Support after Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert

Katy Perry, Halsey, Blake Shelton, Imagine Dragons and many more shared their prayers and support. May 22, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: ariana grande

Manchester police have confirmed 19 dead and at least 55 injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England earlier this evening (May 22).

Related: Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Artists took to social media to offer their prayers and support.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live