Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

Police confirm “a number” of fatalities, injuries after a reported explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

According to CBS News, Grande’s Dangerous Woman concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. Others report two loud bangs heard between 10:40 pm and 10:45 pm GMT. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment, although phone callers to BBC Radio 5 place the explosion in the foyer near the merchandise booths, not in the seated area of the arena. “Glass was blown out, body parts were strewn about.” A stampede ensued following the explosion.

Emergency services like ambulances are facing a busy night. CBS News reports there were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena.

Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times.

Concert-goer Josh Elliott spoke with BBC Radio 5 Live and described the incident. (via BBC News)

“A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed… we basically hit the deck.”

“It was bedlam… it was horrific”

“We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible.”

“People were just crying and in tears… police cars were everywhere.”

“We just wanted to get out as quickly as possible because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Story developing.