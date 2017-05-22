Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

2017 Billboard Music Awards Winners

May 22, 2017 2:30 AM
Drake broke Adele’s record at last night’s “Billboard Music Awards”.

Drake won 13 times at the “Billboard Music Awards” last night, breaking Adele’s record for most trophies in one night!

Here are some of last night’s big WINNERS:

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist : Beyoncé

Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Billboard 100 Artist: Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Touring Artist: Beyoncé

Top R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Top R&B Tour: Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Drake

Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour: Coldplay

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album: “Views” by Drake

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Top R&B Album: “Lemonade” by Beyoncé

Top Rap Album: “Views” by Drake

Top Country Album: “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton

Top Rock Album: “Hardwired… To Self Destruct” by Metallica

Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Brave Enough” by Lindsey Sterling

Top Hot 100 Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

Top Selling Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

Top Radio Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake

Top Rock Song: “Heathen” by Twenty One Pilots

Top Dance/Electronic Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

Icon Award: Cher

