2017 Billboard Music Awards Winners

Drake broke Adele’s record at last night’s “Billboard Music Awards”.
Drake won 13 times at the “Billboard Music Awards” last night, breaking Adele’s record for most trophies in one night!
Here are some of last night’s big WINNERS:
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist : Beyoncé
Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
Top Billboard 100 Artist: Drake
Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Touring Artist: Beyoncé
Top R&B Artist: Beyoncé
Top R&B Tour: Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Tour: Drake
Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney
Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour: Coldplay
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Billboard 200 Album: “Views” by Drake
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: “Hamilton: An American Musical”
Top R&B Album: “Lemonade” by Beyoncé
Top Rap Album: “Views” by Drake
Top Country Album: “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton
Top Rock Album: “Hardwired… To Self Destruct” by Metallica
Top Dance/Electronic Album: “Brave Enough” by Lindsey Sterling
Top Hot 100 Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
Top Selling Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
Top Radio Song: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake
Top Rock Song: “Heathen” by Twenty One Pilots
Top Dance/Electronic Song: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
Icon Award: Cher
