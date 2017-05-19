What Will the Song of the Summer Be?

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but it’s not too early to predict what the Song of the Summer will be. Why? Because as The Ringer explains, the song that ultimately becomes the ultimate summer jam is typically released in April or May.

Using a formula that combines such factors as release date, bloggability, chart rankings, quality, and playlist prevalence, The Ringer lays out the field for what may be this summer’s most memorable track:

The Favorites

  1. “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber
  2. “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
  3. “I’m the One” — DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne
  4. “Slide” — Calvin Harris Feat. Frank Ocean, Migos
  5. “Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar Feat. Rihanna
  6. “The Cure” — Lady Gaga

The Dark Horses

  1. “XO TOUR Llif3” — Lil Uzi Vert
  2. “Attention” — Charlie Puth
  3. “It Ain’t Me” — Kygo, Selena Gomez
  4. “iSpy” — Kyle Feat. Lil Yachty
  5. “First Time” — Kygo and Ellie Goulding
  6. “Believer” — Imagine Dragons

Which song has your vote?

