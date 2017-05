Shia LaBeouf is a stellar as John McEnroe in this new film about one of tennis’ greatest rivalries.

The 1980 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final was the championship tennis match to end all tennis matches! In the final, Bj√∂rn Borg narrowly defeated John McEnroe. It’s the subject of a new film called “Borg/McEnroe” with Shia LaBeouf playing McEnroe and Sweden’s Sverrir Gudnason playing Borg.