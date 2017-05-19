The CW’s New Fall Shows

The CW announced their NEW shows for next season.

The CW has unveiled their schedule for next season, and it includes: Another DC Comics show called “Black Lightning”, a “Dynasty” revival,

a show about a woman who’s diagnosed with terminal cancer, then finds out she’s NOT dying called “Life Sentence”, and a military show called “Valor” about an elite group of helicopter pilots are trained for secret missions.

In addition to their four DC Comics shows (“Supergirl”, “The Flash”, “Arrow”, and “Legends of Tomorrow”), the CW also renewed “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, “iZombie”, “Jane the Virgin”, “The Originals”, “Riverdale”, “The 100”, and “Supernatural”.

Other than “No Tomorrow”, the other shows they’re NOT bringing back include “Beauty and the Beast”, “Frequency”, “Reign”, and “The Vampire Diaries”.

