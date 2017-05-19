Reasons We Gain Weight At Our Jobs

45% of people say they’ve GAINED weight at their current job, and here’s why…

According to the survey, 45% of people say they’ve gained weight at their current job, and 10% have gained more than 20 pounds. Here are the 10 reasons why…

1. Sitting at a desk most of the day. 51% said this contributed to their weight gain.

2. Too tired from work to exercise. 45% said it was a factor.

3. Eating because of job stress, 38%.

4. No time to exercise before or after work, 38%.

5. Eating out all the time, 24%.

6. Having to skip meals because of time, 19%. (Not sure how that adds to weight gain . . . maybe it’s because you overeat later because you’re so hungry?)

7. Celebrations at work, 18%.

8. The office candy jar, 16%.

9. Pressure to eat food your coworkers bring in, 8%.

10. Happy hours, 4%.

