A new sandwich uses a giant PICLE as the bun!

The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team in California is selling a chicken sandwich at their ballpark that uses a GIANT PICKLE as a bun called THE CHICKLE.

The pickle is cut in half, just like a big hoagie roll, and a bunch of Nashville hot chicken is dumped inside. There’s no word on whether it’s any good.

