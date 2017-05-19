Lorde Reveals ‘Melodrama’ Track List

By Hayden Wright

Lorde’s Melodrama debuts next month and fans have already fallen in love with “Green Light.” As the New Zealander prepares to unveil her sophomore studio album, she shared a track list.

Melodrama contains eleven cuts including “Sober” (Parts 1 and 2) and a double-titled song called “Hard Feelings/Loveless.” The album’s fifth track “Liability” gets a reprise near the end of the album, and “Green Light” is song number one.

See a full list of Melodrama contents here:

Green Light Sober Homemade Dynamite The Louvre Liability Hard Feelings/Loveless Sober II (Melodrama) Writer in the Dark Supercut Liability (Reprise) Perfect Places