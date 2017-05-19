Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Listen to Win Tickets to the Cardinals Memorial Day Game

May 19, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Contest, St. Louis Cardinals, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, May 29, 2017, at 1:155 p.m.

Contest Ends: Thursday, May 25, 2017

Listen to Y98 Tuesday, May 23rd through Thursday, May 25th and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, May 29, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

Spend Memorial Day at the ballpark when the Cards host the Dodgers! Tickets start at just $10 and 30,000 fans, 16 and older will take home their own mystery pocket t-shirt. Get your tickets now at cardinals.com/promotions.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, May 25, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

