It’s Not Your Imagination: Girls’ Clothes Are So Much Smaller Than Boys’

Imagine you have twin 6-year-olds, one boy and one girl. You hit the boys’ and girls’ departments of your favorite clothing store in search of summer clothes for them. (After all, last year’s clothes don’t even come close to fitting).

You pick out a girls’ size 6 short-sleeved shirt and shorts for her and a boys’ size 6 short-sleeved shirt and shorts for him. His fits perfectly. Hers doesn’t even come close. And then you hold up these outfits and realize that her shorts are 65 percent shorter than his. Her sleeves are 36 percent shorter and her shirt is as much as 3 inches skinnier than his and 8 percent shorter than his. And yet, your two children are the same age and relatively the same size. Boys and girls are at that age.

What’s going on?

That’s a question Sharon Choksi, the founder of Austin-based clothing line Girls Will Be, has been asking for four years. The message out there, she says, is that “Girls are meant to dress to show their body and be slim. Boys are meant to be active and play.”

If a girl doesn’t fit into those smaller clothes and has to go up a size, the message is clear that there must be something wrong with her.

Girls Will Be’s Sharon Choksi did research into the difference in girls’ and boys’ clothing sizes.