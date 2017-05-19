Five Guys Beats In-N-Out in Best Burger Poll

Jill Devine May 19, 2017 11:38 AM By Jill Devine
America’s fast-food fans are storming social media after Five Guys topped In-N-Out Burger for Burger Restaurant of the Year in an annual Harris Poll released this week.

In-N-Out had held the #1 spot on the list for two years prior to being dethroned by Five Guys. Burger fans on both sides of the debate have since taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

 

Don’t get mad at me, but I’ve never had Five Guys.  I know, I know … I need to go get a Five Guys burger ASAP.  I have had an In-N-Out burger and it was delicious!!!!!!!!  It’s probably a good thing they aren’t in St. Louis!

 

