Photo: The Latest Emojis

May 18, 2017 3:08 AM
Emojis with different hair styles and colors are coming soon.

The group that regulates the official set of emojis announced that they’re strongly considering adding emojis with curly hair, white hair, red hair, and a bald head to their 2018 set.

Assuming those are approved, they should show up on your phone by the middle of next year.

But before then, we’re still due for a big burst of new emojis this summer, including zombies, a giraffe, a sandwich, and lots of new faces.

