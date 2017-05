Jimmy Kimmel gave us a preview of what a 2020 race between President Trump and the Rock might look like.

The race for 2020 is already shaping up, and according to a new public policy poll, if he ran for President, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would beat Donald Trump 42 to 37 percent. While we aren’t sure it will happen, The Donald vs. The Rock would certainly be the greatest race for President/pay-per-view events of all time!