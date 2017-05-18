Personality Traits That Make You Live Longer

May 18, 2017 3:00 AM
Some personality traits that are linked to a longer life are…

Here are five personality traits that have been linked to living longer…

1. Being conscientious. Meaning you think things through and you’re thorough about it. So you don’t take a lot of unnecessary risks.

2. Openness. Meaning you’re receptive to new concepts and experiences. In other words, you keep learning and don’t resist change too much.

3. Emotional stability. People who freak out and get depressed about everything don’t tend to live as long. If you can figure out how to roll with the punches, you’ll live longer.

4. Friendliness. Which kind of goes hand in hand with being positive. Plus people who socialize and stay close with friends tend to live longer.

5. Expressing yourself freely. People who bottle stuff up don’t tend to live as long as people who can express their feelings.

