CBS’ Cancellations And Renewals

May 18, 2017 2:57 AM
Filed Under: cancellations, CBS, Phillips & Company, renewals

CBS axed “2 Broke Girls”??!!

CBS dumped “2 Broke Girls”, and the circumstances share several commonalities with “Last Man Standing”, which ABC axed last week.

They both lasted six seasons, they both started out hot in Season One, but eventually lost well over half their audiences, and perhaps most importantly, they were both being licensed by an outside production company.

That means the networks didn’t own the shows, and so the costs of keeping them on the air were even more than an in-house production.

In any event the other shows CBS is NOT bringing back are: “American Gothic”, “BrainDead”, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”, “Doubt”, “The Great Indoors”, “The Odd Couple”, “Pure Genius”, “Ransom”, and “Training Day”.

And the shows CBS renewed include . . . “48 Hours”, “60 Minutes”, “The Amazing Race”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “Blue Bloods”, “Bull”, “Code Black”, “Criminal Minds”, “Elementary”, “Hawaii Five-0”, “Kevin Can Wait”, “Life in Pieces”, “MacGyver”, “Madam Secretary”, “Man with a Plan”, “Mom”, “NCIS”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “NCIS: New Orleans”, “Scorpion”, “Superior Donuts”, and “Survivor”.

They also renewed “The Good Fight”, which airs on CBS All-Access so my wife will be VERY happy.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live