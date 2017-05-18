CBS’ Cancellations And Renewals

CBS axed “2 Broke Girls”??!!

CBS dumped “2 Broke Girls”, and the circumstances share several commonalities with “Last Man Standing”, which ABC axed last week.

They both lasted six seasons, they both started out hot in Season One, but eventually lost well over half their audiences, and perhaps most importantly, they were both being licensed by an outside production company.

That means the networks didn’t own the shows, and so the costs of keeping them on the air were even more than an in-house production.

In any event the other shows CBS is NOT bringing back are: “American Gothic”, “BrainDead”, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”, “Doubt”, “The Great Indoors”, “The Odd Couple”, “Pure Genius”, “Ransom”, and “Training Day”.

And the shows CBS renewed include . . . “48 Hours”, “60 Minutes”, “The Amazing Race”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “Blue Bloods”, “Bull”, “Code Black”, “Criminal Minds”, “Elementary”, “Hawaii Five-0”, “Kevin Can Wait”, “Life in Pieces”, “MacGyver”, “Madam Secretary”, “Man with a Plan”, “Mom”, “NCIS”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “NCIS: New Orleans”, “Scorpion”, “Superior Donuts”, and “Survivor”.

They also renewed “The Good Fight”, which airs on CBS All-Access so my wife will be VERY happy.

