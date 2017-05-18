Believe It or Not, You Can Speak Your Dog’s Language

According to a new study, believe it or not, you speak dog, OR, at least, you can understand a dog.

Researchers in Hungary found that people have a remarkable ability to figure out what their dog’s different growls mean.

For the study, people listened to audio recordings of dogs growling and barking while they played, guarded their food, or faced a stranger who they thought was threatening.

People correctly identified what the dog was growling about 63% of the time, which is higher than the level of random chance.

The researchers also found women were better at speaking dog than men.

I feel like I’m pretty good at understanding dog language. What about you?