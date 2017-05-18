Beauty Sleep

May 18, 2017 3:02 AM
Filed Under: beauty, Phillips & Company, Sleep

BEAUTY SLEEP is real??!!

According to a new study, beauty sleep is VERY real.

Researchers out of Sweden took photos of people after two good nights of sleep and two nights of only four hours of sleep, and then they had strangers rank how attractive they were in the different photos.

And the pictures where people were well-rested got WAY better scores. They were rated as more attractive, healthier, and friendlier than they were in the photos when they hadn’t gotten much sleep.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live