Beyoncé, Madonna, and of course Oprah are among “America’s Richest Self-Made Women”.

“Forbes” released a list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women”. Marian Ilitch is #1, with a $5.1 BILLION fortune. She and her husband co-founded Little Caesar’s in 1959, but he died in February.

You want to know where the CELEBRITIES ranked? Well, the list goes up to #60, and frankly, there aren’t too many.

OPRAH’s obvious. She’s THIRD with $2.9 billion.

After that, you have to go to #32 to find MADONNA, who’s worth $580 million. CELINE DION is 43rd, with $400 million, followed by BARBRA STREISAND at #44, with $390 million.

Author NORA ROBERTS came in at #45 with $370 million.

BEYONCÉ is 46th with $350 million (which puts her combined net worth with JAY Z at $1.16 billion).

Then author DANIELLE STEEL is 48th with $330 million.

JUDGE JUDY clocks in at #51, with a net worth of $300 million.

And TAYLOR SWIFT is 55th, with $280 million.

