“Roseanne” is officially coming back with BOTH Beckys!

ABC picked up the “Roseanne” revival. It’s a one-off, eight-episode season, with MOST of the original cast onboard, including BOTH Beckys. Lecy Goranson will actually play Becky, and Sarah Chalke will be some other character.

“Roseanne” ran for nine seasons on ABC, from 1988 to 1997, and to get everyone pumped for the revival, ABC released a montage of highlights from the original show, but there’s no new footage.