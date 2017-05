Taste of Country released its “Sexiest Male Country Stars of 2017” list.

Taste of Country put out a list of the 10 Sexiest Male Country Stars of 2017. They based it on talent, personality, charm, and the artist’s career trajectory at the moment.

Here’s the list:

1. Sam Hunt

2. Thomas Rhett

3. Jacob Davis

4. Jake Owen

5. Brett Young

6. Charles Kelley

7. Kane Brown

8. Keith Urban

9. Brett Eldredge

10. T.J. Osborne (Representing Brothers Osborne. Sorry, John.)

