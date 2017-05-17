The Most Popular First Cars

What was your FIRST car?

If your first car wasn’t your DREAM car, you’re in the majority. According to a new survey, most of us had something that basically just got us from Point A to Point B.

Only 17% of us had a first car that was brand new. 83% had a used car. And 23% of teenagers today get a hand-me-down from a relative.

If you were born after 1980, your first car was most likely a Chevy. The rest of the top five first cars for millennials are Honda, Toyota, Ford, and Nissan.

If you were born between 1960 and 1980, you most likely had a Ford, followed by Chevy, Toyota, Dodge, and Pontiac.

And for Baby Boomers, the top five were Ford, Chevy, Volkswagen, Plymouth, and Toyota.

