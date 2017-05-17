Super Model Gisele vs NFL

This is getting interesting. Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele, claims her husband has a history of concussions, including one suffered last year during a Super Bowl-winning season. But the NFL disagrees and is hopping mad!

She was on CBS This Morning. “He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every — I mean, we don’t talk about it. He does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you.”

Big deal right? Well, the NFL guys got very angry about this because there’s no record of it.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy just issued a statement saying, “We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neuro-trauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office.”

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms.”

“Today we have been in contact with the NFLPA and will work together to gather more information from the club’s medical staff and Mr. Brady.”

“The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

So now the NFL is mounting a “public” case against her. All of this over one short interview!