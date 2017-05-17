Photo: Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend

May 17, 2017 4:08 AM
Taylor Swift has found “inspiration” for her next album in a NEW boyfriend.

Taylor Swift will soon have material for a new album, because she just found herself a new boyfriend. His name is JOE ALWYN.

gettyimages 665396142 Photo: Taylor Swifts New Boyfriend

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

He’s a British actor, and he was in Ang Lee’s Iraq War movie “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”.

They’ve been seeing each other on the down-low since February. He’s 26 and Taylor is 27. Sources say she’s been renting a house in London to spend time with him, and she wears disguises when they go out.

