Halsey Trusts Fans Because ‘We’re Going Through a Battle Together’

Halsey played an intimate performance for a special group of fans earlier this week at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 MP Radio.

Her set consisted of tracks from her forthcoming album ‘hopeless fountain kingdom’ and some throwbacks for her OG fans who have been there from the beginning.

Immediately following the performance she sat down to speak with afternoon drive host, Booker, about her new album, where she finds confidence, and her trust of her fans.

As fans eagerly await the release Halsey’s new album, she gave us some insight into what they’ll be hearing.

“There are 16 songs on the album, every song has its own identity in a way. The first real song on the record, the second track is called A Hundred Letters, and it’s alternative, pop, kind of 90s vibe, very much in Halsey fashion—sad, sad lyrics.”

While she is known for her emotional lyrics, she has a very clear and very normal answer as to why the lyrics are so rarely happy.

“I think I write a lot of sad music or I tend to write more about negative things than positive things. Doing that helps me be a happier person in my real life…when nice things happen to me I want to keep them to myself. When bad things happen I want to complain about them to you guys.”

In fact, she compares writing songs to therapy, sharing that it forces her to confront parts of herself that she otherwise might not.

So what about performing, confidence and being on stage?

“I think stage fright pulls a part of you out that needs to overcompensate. When you’re faced with a fear, with an ultimatum or a dilemma it pulls out a part of you you never knew existed. I can’t do one pull-up, but I can climb a mountain. Something about the adrenaline in that brings me to the top.”

And finally, as her fans already likely know, so much of it is about them. The trust is there, and it’s because of the loyalty she feels from the people who support her music.

“I think people who like my music, I trust them. That’s the only way to put it. I’m a hard artist to like sometimes. I can be loud, I can be aggressive, I can be obnoxious and I can make mistakes. I say things that some might consider to be embarrassing or cocky. So for the fans of mine that can see past that and accept me for who I am, and find something special in my music that they connect with, I trust them for that. I know what they go through being a fan of me, whether that means having to deal with my stuff, or another artist’s fan base making fun of them because they like me, or constantly having to defend me or prove themselves in some way. We’re going through a battle together. That’s what happens when you have an opinion, or you have a personality, or you’re unapologetic. So my fans that are willing to be unapologetic with me, I trust them.”

Watch her full interview above!